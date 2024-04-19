Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.66

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 60012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.
Separately, Cormark upgraded Slate Office REIT from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.26.
Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.
