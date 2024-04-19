Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.66

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 60012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cormark upgraded Slate Office REIT from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.26.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.55.

(Get Free Report)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.