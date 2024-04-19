Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.96 and last traded at $9.02. 27,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 23,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Sky Harbour Group Stock Down 4.8 %

Institutional Trading of Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 million. Sky Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 213.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Sky Harbour Group Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sky Harbour Group by 935.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 142,170 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Sky Harbour Group during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sky Harbour Group during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sky Harbour Group by 88.1% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 26,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Featured Stories

