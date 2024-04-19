Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $492.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $368.39 and a twelve month high of $536.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $517.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.15.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

