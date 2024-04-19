Relx (NYSE:RELX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Relx alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Relx

Relx Stock Performance

Relx Increases Dividend

NYSE:RELX opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.78. Relx has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $44.75.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.526 per share. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter worth $16,120,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Relx by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,305,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,011,000 after purchasing an additional 131,711 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Relx by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 58,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,560,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Relx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,574,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,070,000 after purchasing an additional 43,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.