QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Down 0.8%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $166.68 and last traded at $167.29. 1,064,953 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 8,509,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.58.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $178.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.38%.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,245.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,245.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock worth $5,973,728. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,296,273,000 after purchasing an additional 483,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,492,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,186,652,000 after buying an additional 1,183,406 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after buying an additional 1,909,025 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

