Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 169,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 224,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Better Choice Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Choice

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Better Choice by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Better Choice in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Better Choice by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 116,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Better Choice by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Better Choice by 873.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 43,669 shares during the period. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

