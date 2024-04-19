ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Trading Down 6.5%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.92 and last traded at $49.33. 102,954,408 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 73,824,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.75.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 6.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 157.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 112,397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 126.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 136.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

