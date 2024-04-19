ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Trading Down 6.5%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.92 and last traded at $49.33. 102,954,408 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 73,824,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.75.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 6.5 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro QQQ
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.