Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 126,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HYT stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $9.91.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

