Oasis Network Market Cap Hits $677.68 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $677.68 million and approximately $36.48 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.81 or 0.04785050 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00054883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00020801 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011623 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00012818 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003282 BTC.

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, "Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

