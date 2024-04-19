National Bankshares Lowers Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$10.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.25% from the company’s previous close.
EQX has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.80 to C$9.25 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.47.
In other news, Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.88, for a total value of C$58,347.24. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,426 shares of company stock worth $84,825.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
