National Bankshares Boosts IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$6.50

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.46% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IMG. Bank of America lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.92.
IAMGOLD Price Performance
IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.06. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of C$405.19 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.0746963 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
