National Bankshares Boosts IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$6.50

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IMG. Bank of America lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.92.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IMG

IAMGOLD Price Performance

IMG traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.06. 504,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,503. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.58. The company has a market cap of C$2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$2.71 and a 12-month high of C$5.38.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.06. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of C$405.19 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.0746963 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.