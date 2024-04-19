Morgan Stanley Boosts Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $52.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.38.

UNM opened at $50.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. Unum Group has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $54.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,018,100 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,952,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,616,000 after buying an additional 866,531 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 222,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 28,898 shares during the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 867,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Unum Group by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 30,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5,728.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 221,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after buying an additional 217,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

