Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Hits New 12-Month Low at $45.00

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.57), with a volume of 12751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.57).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 52.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 55.92. The stock has a market cap of £97.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1,533.33 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Mincon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,666.67%.

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

