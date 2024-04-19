Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 41.81% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $45.88 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.22 and its 200-day moving average is $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 83,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 840 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,951.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.47.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

