Lafayette Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.3% in the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $163.96. 1,291,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,415,146. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.72. The company has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.68.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

