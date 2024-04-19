JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HGV. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $43.09 on Monday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.93.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $1,046,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,712.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $1,046,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,712.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $1,780,562.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,921.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,832. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth $1,346,044,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,794,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408,398 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $41,554,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 58.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,473,000 after purchasing an additional 995,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

