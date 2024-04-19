AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.25.

AMN stock opened at $56.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.22. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average of $68.77.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Jorge A. Caballero acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at $138,421.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jorge A. Caballero acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

