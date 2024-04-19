iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 4.9% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 73,429,036 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,927,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,740,000 after acquiring an additional 80,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,176,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,414,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.58. 3,442,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,091. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.88. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $159.81. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.