iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 708,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 807,619 shares.The stock last traded at $23.84 and had previously closed at $23.76.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust Micro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter valued at $82,000.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

