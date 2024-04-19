Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $40.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $47.50 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $35.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $148.15 billion, a PE ratio of 89.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.30. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Intel by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

