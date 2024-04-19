Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $135.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $105.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.50.

ITGR opened at $117.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $69.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $413.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. Integer had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integer will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Integer by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Integer by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Integer by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Integer by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

