H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on H World Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on H World Group in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get H World Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on H World Group

Institutional Trading of H World Group

H World Group Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 344.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 367,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 284,742 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,057,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,110,000 after acquiring an additional 116,641 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 178,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 17,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,404,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,407,000 after acquiring an additional 58,687 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 285,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTHT stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.81. 360,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,628. H World Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.99 million. H World Group had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 18.62%. Analysts predict that H World Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.