Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 963,276 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 770,059 shares.The stock last traded at $23.43 and had previously closed at $23.61.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graniteshares Gold Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAR. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $4,930,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. Financial Guidance Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $40,000.

About Graniteshares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

