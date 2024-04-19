FY2025 Earnings Estimate for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Issued By Zacks Research

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of NVR in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $485.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $471.69. The consensus estimate for NVR’s current full-year earnings is $499.45 per share.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $133.44 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,718.27 on Friday. NVR has a fifty-two week low of $5,210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8,211.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7,708.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6,903.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NVR by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in NVR by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 5.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of NVR by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,510.05, for a total value of $11,265,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,523,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

