First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 268 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.
Insider Transactions at CVS Health
In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.61. 3,064,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,789,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.70.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.
CVS Health Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
