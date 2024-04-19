Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FDBC opened at $45.73 on Friday. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.70. The stock has a market cap of $265.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FDBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 million during the quarter.

In other Fidelity D & D Bancorp news, Chairman Brian J. Cali acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.96 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 390,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,347,694.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity D & D Bancorp news, Chairman Brian J. Cali purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.96 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 390,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,347,694.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eugene J. Walsh sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $26,961.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,470.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,486 shares of company stock worth $73,067 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 573.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 13,488.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 189.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

