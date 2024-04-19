Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,545 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.25% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $82,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $127.64 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $141.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

