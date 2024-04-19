F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Stephens

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Stephens from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FNB. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of FNB stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.73. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $14.19.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $406.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.96 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,653.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,998,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,346,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,806,000 after acquiring an additional 156,120 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in F.N.B. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,292,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,193,000 after acquiring an additional 136,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in F.N.B. by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after acquiring an additional 942,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,266,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,144,000 after buying an additional 822,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

