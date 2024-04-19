Eukles Asset Management Sells 412 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Eukles Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,608.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $147.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,768. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.88. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $159.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

