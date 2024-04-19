Eukles Asset Management Sells 343 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Eukles Asset Management cut its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 8.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,676,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,229,000 after purchasing an additional 33,703 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Fox Factory by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average of $63.93. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.37 and a twelve month high of $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $332.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.07 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

