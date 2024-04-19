Eukles Asset Management Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Eukles Asset Management lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,095 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Eukles Asset Management owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 443.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,293. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $29.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.59.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

