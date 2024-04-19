Eukles Asset Management Has $2.42 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 115.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,737 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 194.4% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 41,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $104.98. 13,918,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,859,047. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $111.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.46.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

