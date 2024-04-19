Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.46 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Elevance Health Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $525.19 on Friday. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $539.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $508.63 and a 200 day moving average of $482.59.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.00.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

