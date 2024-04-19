Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.46 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Elevance Health Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $525.19 on Friday. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $539.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $508.63 and a 200 day moving average of $482.59.
Elevance Health Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.
Several research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.00.
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
