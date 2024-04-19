e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading Down 1.8%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $162.94 and last traded at $164.50. Approximately 233,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,531,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.51.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. TD Cowen raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.57.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,423,000 after purchasing an additional 720,098 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $3,569,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,427,000 after acquiring an additional 523,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

