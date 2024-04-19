Davidson Trust Co. Grows Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PRF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.68. 198,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,912. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average is $34.85.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

