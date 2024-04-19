CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,937 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.7% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 97.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,483,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $379,052,000 after buying an additional 2,711,102 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS
CVS Health Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.75. 4,547,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,810,119. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.70.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CVS Health Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CVS Health
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.