Coty (NYSE:COTY) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on COTY. TD Cowen raised shares of Coty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.19.

Get Coty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COTY

Coty Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $11.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.82. Coty has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Coty had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coty

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Coty by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.