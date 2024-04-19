Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $324,000 in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.06. 102,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.