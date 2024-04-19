CoinLoan Hits One Day Trading Volume of $0.10 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One CoinLoan token can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00000866 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $0.10 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

