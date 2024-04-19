Chubb’s (CB) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $280.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $266.37.

Chubb stock opened at $245.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.88. The company has a market capitalization of $99.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb will post 21.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

