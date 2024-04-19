Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 97,776 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,776 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 867,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,277,000 after purchasing an additional 274,443 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 36,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 300,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,438,000 after buying an additional 131,872 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

PayPal Trading Down 0.2 %

PayPal stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,410,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,448,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.