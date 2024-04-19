Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Trading Down 0.5%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.24 and last traded at $48.26. 11,931,277 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 10,940,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 23,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 88,135.3% during the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 44,949 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,924,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,378,000 after buying an additional 1,300,400 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

