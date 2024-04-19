Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,675 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after buying an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,443 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 983,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,402,000 after purchasing an additional 742,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,706,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $50.34 during trading hours on Friday. 2,073,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,796,604. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.27.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

