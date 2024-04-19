Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 218.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $2.51. 3,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,738. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $97.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -0.52. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

