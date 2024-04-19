Bank of America Trims Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Target Price to $23.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI cut Schneider National from an outperform rating to an inline rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.07.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $20.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.98.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 61.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Schneider National by 252.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

