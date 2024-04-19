American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Raised to $84.00 at Barclays

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra reiterated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.08.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $82.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $94.73.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

