AIA Group Ltd Buys Shares of 9,045 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,045 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.88.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $146.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

