Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. HSBC currently has $225.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $180.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMD. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.59.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $155.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.16 and a 200-day moving average of $148.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $250.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.