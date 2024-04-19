Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of URBN opened at $37.02 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.05.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 6,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $244,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,973.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $117,278.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $244,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,473 shares of company stock valued at $757,483 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 21.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,133,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $336,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,104 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,867,000 after buying an additional 420,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,672,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $273,835,000 after acquiring an additional 674,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,600,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,590,000 after acquiring an additional 125,147 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,920,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,969,000 after acquiring an additional 68,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

