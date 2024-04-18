Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

Shares of WHLM stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 0.53. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $5.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

